Hawks' N'Faly Dante: Out again Friday
RotoWire Staff
Dante (concussion) will not play Friday against the Pistons.
Dante is still in the league's concussion protocol and remains without a timetable for a return. His next chance to play comes Sunday against the 76ers.
