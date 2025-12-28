Young is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to a right quad contusion, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young is at risk of missing Monday's contest due to a right quad injury. With Jalen Johnson (illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) already ruled out, the Hawks could be severely shorthanded. If Young can't go, Keaton Wallace and Luke Kennard would likely see an uptick in playing time.