Krejci produced 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one block across 13 minutes during Saturday's 122-116 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Krejci was far more efficient in his second showing of the preseason, as he was held to four points in 10 minutes during Monday's exhibition against the Rockets. The 25-year-old served in a rotation role a year ago for the Hawks, averaging 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 57 regular-season appearances, and he appears set for a similar role heading into his fifth NBA season.