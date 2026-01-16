Krejci provided eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Although Krejci drew the start, the Hawks utilized a lot of smaller lineups with CJ McCollum playing 29 minutes off the bench with 20 points to his name. Krejci's fantasy appeal remains limited to deeper formats with averages of 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 three-pointers over his last eight games.