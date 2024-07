Risacher (quadriceps) won't play in Friday's Summer League game versus the Bulls, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Risacher will miss his second straight Summer League outing while dealing with a right quad contusion. With the Hawks sitting at 0-3 in Las Vegas, the No. 1 pick is likely done for the Summer League. However, there is no indication that Risacher will miss any time once training camp rolls around.