Hawks' Zuby Ejiofor: Pulls down 11 rebounds in loss

Ejiofor racked up eight points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 103-102 Summer League overtime loss to the Jazz.

Ejiofor flashed his elite defensive instincts, recording two steals in his first six minutes while also doing an excellent job on the glass. The 6-foot-8 big man created numerous second-chance opportunities for Atlanta, grabbing seven of his 11 rebounds on the offensive end, and he finished with a plus-10 differential in the narrow loss.