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Hawks' Zuby Ejiofor: Strong double-double in SL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ejiofor posted 19 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and a block in 25 minutes during Monday's 82-77 Utah Summer League win over the Thunder.

Ejiofor dominated Monday, posting a game-high in rebounds and leading the Hawks in scoring. The 23rd overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft struggled on the offensive end in his Summer League debut, shooting just two-for-seven from the floor, but he was able to bounce back in his second outing. Ejiofor has recorded at least 11 rebounds in each of his two Summer League appearances, proving his ability on the glass.

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