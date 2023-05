Martin finished with 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 111-105 victory over the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Martin was impressive off the bench and was outstanding as a scoring threat, missing just five of his 16 field-goal attempts. The forward has been coming off the bench regularly in the playoffs but remains productive, having scored in double digits in five of his last seven appearances.