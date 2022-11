Martin (illness) is expected to play Wednesday against the Celtics, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Martin is questionable for Wednesday's matchup due to a non-COVID illness, but he's unlikely to miss time due to the issue. He's scored in double figures in seven of the last eight matchups and has averaged 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 39.5 minutes per game during that time.