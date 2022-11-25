Martin (illness) will play Friday against the Wizards, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Martin entered the day listed as doubtful due to a non-COVID illness but given how shorthanded the Heat are, he will push through the sickness and suit up Friday. Although Martin may be physically limited, there will be no shortage of opportunities for him against Washington.
