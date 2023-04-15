Martin chipped in six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds over 27 minutes during Friday's 102-91 Play-In Game victory over the Bulls.

Martin led the bench unit with 27 minutes, although from a numerical standpoint, he failed to make the most of his opportunity. The Heat ran an eight-man rotation, affording Martin a solid amount of playing time. They will face the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. Should the coaching staff stick with a shallow rotation, Martin should feature prominently again despite coming off the bench.