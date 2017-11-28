Heat's Derrick Walton: Returns to Miami
Walton was recalled from the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Walton was assigned to the Skyforce for their game Monday night against the Erie BayHawks, and he dished out five assists in that contest. He'll join the Heat for Tuesday's showdown in Cleveland as part of his two-way contract.
