Smith (Achilles) agreed to a three-year, $7.9 million deal with the Heat on Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Smith will return to Miami after spending the majority of the first three years of his career with the organization. The 27-year-old guard missed most of the 2023-24 campaign due to a torn ACL and appeared in only 14 regular-season games during the 2024-25 season before undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon in December. In those 14 appearances (one start), he averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals across 19.1 minutes per game. He'll likely compete for playing time with Davion Mitchell, Kasparas Jakucionis and Terry Rozier (ankle), though it remains unclear whether Smith will be cleared to return by Opening Night.