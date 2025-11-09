Smith finished Saturday's 136-131 win over the Trail Blazers with 13 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and four steals in 22 minutes.

Smith is not known as a reliable fantasy contributor for the Heat due to his bench role, but he certainly stepped up and made his presence felt here. The fourth-year guard posted season-best marks in points, rebounds, assists and steals in a single game this Saturday. If he's able to build off this performance, Smith might be in line to experience an uptick in his minutes. However, he's not expected to have a significant role in fantasy as long as he continues to see limited minutes off the bench.