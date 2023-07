Cain (ankle) recorded 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 73-70 Summer League loss against the Suns.

Cain missed Monday's Summer League opener due to a sprained ankle but has played in the last two contests. Cain was one of Miami's two-way players last season and should continue to be heavily featured in their Summer League squad. Despite losing, he led the Heat in scoring.