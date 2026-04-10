Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis: Starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jakucionis will start Friday's game against the Wizards, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
With Tyler Herro, Norman Powell, and Davion Mitchell all unavailable for Friday's contest, the rookie first-round pick will rejoin the starting five. Jakucionis had recently been squeezed out of Miami's streamlined rotation, but the severely depleted backcourt will force him back into a significant role. The last time Jakucionis drew a spot start with both Herro and Powell sidelined on March 12, he was highly productive, logging 18 points, seven rebounds, and five three-pointers across 35 minutes.
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