Ware tallied 24 points (8-12 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes during the Heat's 129-116 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Ware started in a second straight game, and in each of those starts posted a 20-point double-double. He ended up leading the Heat in both scoring and rebounding (with five of his 14 boards coming off the offensive glass), and he set a career high with six three-pointers. Ware would likely start against the Knicks on Sunday if Andrew Wiggins (back) is not cleared to play.