Ware totaled eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block over 24 minutes during Monday's 98-86 loss to the Hawks.

The rookie center tied his career high in boards, and Ware likely would have established a new personal best if he hadn't sat out the entire fourth quarter. It's not clear what prompted that decision from coach Erik Spoelstra -- Ware came into the game nursing an ankle issue, but per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, no new injury was reported by the team. Ware did extend his streak of games with at least one rejection to seven, a stretch in which he's averaging 9.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 blocks.