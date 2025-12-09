Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Heat's Kel'el Ware: Coming off bench Tuesday
Ware won't start Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Ware will slide to the second unit in Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals matchup after starting the Heat's last two games. The big man has averaged 10.4 points and 10.2 rebounds in his last five games off the bench.