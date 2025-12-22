Ware produced 28 points (11-15 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 20 rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes of Sunday's 132-125 loss to the Knicks.

Ware was dominant for Miami, posting a career-high 28 points while matching his career-high mark of 20 boards. He also finished one triple shy of his career-high mark (6). Now back in the starting lineup, Ware is thriving with 24.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 4.0 three-pointers over his last three games.