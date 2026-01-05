Ware finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes during Sunday's 125-106 victory over the Pelicans.

Ware remained in the starting five for a 10th straight game and recorded his fifth double-double over that stretch. The second-year center's 12 boards were a game-high mark, and he has grabbed 12 or more rebounds in seven of his last 11 games. Over his last five appearances, Ware has averaged 13.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 26.6 minutes per contest.