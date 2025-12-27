Ware registered 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 126-111 win over the Hawks.

Ware started for the fifth straight game, taking advantage of the fact that Bam Adebayo was out due to a back injury. This allowed Ware to play at least 30 minutes for the third time in the past five games, an encouraging sign when it comes to his long-term fantasy value. In six appearances over the past two weeks, Ware has been able to put up first-round value, averaging 16.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 2.5 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes per game.