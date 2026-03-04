Ware contributed 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and five steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 victory over Brooklyn.

Ware made the most of his minutes off the bench en route to posting his second straight double-double, and he's achieved that feat in four of his six appearances off the bench since the All-Star break. Over that span, Ware is averaging a robust line of 11.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 21.0 minutes per game.