Ware finished with 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 25 minutes during Sunday's 120-104 preseason loss to the Magic.

Ware took full advantage of his opportunity to start, needing only 25 minutes to turn in a double-double. He led the Heat in both points and rebounds, but it wasn't quite enough to secure a victory. Even so, Sunday's performance is a clear indication that the big man is ready for the 2025-26 regular season.