Ware ended Monday's 135-112 loss to the Warriors with 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes.

While Monday was an efficient showing, Ware's fantasy ceiling remains capped by the presence of Bam Adebayo at center. Ware has come off the bench in six consecutive games, failing to log at least 20 minutes in any contest, though his upside is high enough that he remains worth rostering in most leagues.