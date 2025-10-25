Ware ended with 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Friday's 146-114 victory over Memphis.

Ware moved back into the starting lineup, falling one rebound short of a double-double. While this was an encouraging performance, it could have been even better had the game been remotely close. It appears as though the Heat's starting lineup could differ from one night to the next, depending on the opponent. With that said, Ware should be able to do enough, whether starting or coming off the bench, to maintain fantasy value, even in standard leagues.