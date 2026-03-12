site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Kel'el Ware: Good to go Thursday
Ware (shoulder) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Ware is all set to return from a one-game absence. With this news, Simone Fontecchio could lose some playing time with Ware likely to reprise his spot in the rotation.
