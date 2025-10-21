Ware (neck/ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Magic, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Ware was initially listed as probable for Wednesday, which has changed after he suffered an ankle injury in Tuesday's practice. The Indiana product dealt with neck spasms, resulting in him being held out of Monday's practice. If Ware is unable to play in the season opener, the team will likely lean on Nikola Jovic (back) in the frontcourt.