Ware generated 29 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 26 minutes of Wednesday's 112-107 preseason loss to San Antonio.

Ware has come off the bench in each of Miami's three preseason games, with Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo filling the starting power forward and center slots. Despite his role with the second unit, Ware has been dominant. He's averaging 19.0 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. The 21-year-old started in 36 of 64 regular-season games as a rookie last season.