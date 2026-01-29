Ware (hamstring) logged seven minutes and recorded four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in Wednesday's 133-124 loss to the Magic.

Ware had missed the Heat's previous four games due to a right hamstring strain before returning to action Wednesday. With the Heat riding starting center Bam Adebayo for 39 minutes in the loss, little playing time was left over for Ware, who typically doesn't play alongside Adebayo when Miami is close to full strength in the frontcourt. With season-long averages of 11.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals in just 23.4 minutes per game, Ware has undeniable fantasy upside when given extended run, but he'll likely struggle to reach the 20-minute mark on a regular basis so long as Adebayo is healthy.