Ware racked up 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and one assist over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 144-117 win over the Hornets.

For the second time this season, Ware finished one rebound shy of a double-double. His role continues to trend up as coach Erik Spoelstra is seemingly content with him playing alongside Bam Adebayo. Through four games, Ware is on pace for 11th-round fantasy value in nine-category formats with averages of 11.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks in 21.2 minutes.