Ware is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat will go with Bam Adebayo at center for this preseason tune-up in Puerto Rico, and the rest of the lineup will feature Andrew Wiggins, Norman Powell, Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez. Ware is reportedly fighting for a starting spot ahead of the Oct. 22 season opener against Orlando.