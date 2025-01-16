Ware (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Ware saw 33 minutes off the bench Monday due to the absence of Bam Adebayo (back) but should see his minutes dip down Wednesday with Adebayo healthy. In the 12 games before Monday's outburst, Ware averaged 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 16.2 minutes.