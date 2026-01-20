Ware is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings due to right hamstring tightness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ware is in danger of missing the second half of a back-to-back set after posting 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during Monday's 135-112 loss to the Warriors. If the second-year big man is ultimately unable to suit up, the Heat would depend heavily upon Bam Adebayo at center Tuesday. Nikola Jovic could also see an expanded role in this case.