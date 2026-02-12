Ware notched 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 win over the Pelicans.

Ware's second season has been up and down, as he's been working his way back from a hamstring strain, but he's finally beginning to show some signs of life with two double-doubles in his past three games. It remains to be seen if the Heat are sticking with the 2024 first-rounder in the starting lineup out of the All-Star break, and Ware is still searching for some consistency. He's averaging 11.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 19.6 minutes per game over his last six outings.