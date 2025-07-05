Ware produced 14 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and three blocks across 27 minutes of Saturday's 82-69 Summer League win over the Spurs.

Ware, who was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2024-25, is set up to be the featured player for Miami during the Summer League. Expectations will be high in his second season after he flashed his upside as a starter -- he averaged 10.8 points on 53.6 percent shooting, 10.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over 28.4 minutes per game in 36 starts. He hit a total of 31 three-pointers as a rookie on a 31.5 percent clip, and if Saturday was any indication, he's looking to expand his shot to the perimeter.