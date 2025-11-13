Ware finished Wednesday's 130-116 loss to the Cavaliers with 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes.

Ware has three double-doubles on the season and all three have come during the Heat's last five games, but he's notched this feat in back-to-back games for the first time in 2025-26. Ware has enjoyed an uptick in playing time due to the absence of Bam Adebayo (toe), and the second-year big man should remain in the first unit as long as Adebayo remains out -- translating into an uptick in fantasy value for Ware.