Ware recorded 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and a steal across 18 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 126-118 preseason loss to the Magic.

Ware didn't start this game, but he outperformed Bam Adebayo, who posted seven points while missing each of his five shots from the field (0-5 FG, 7-8 FT). Ware isn't going to replace Adebayo in the starting lineup any time soon, but a couple more strong showings in the preseason could boost his case for a starting nod once the regular season begins in late October.