Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Questionable with sprained ankle
Olynyk is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Nets due to a sprained right ankle, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Olynyk has emerged from Thursday's 121-118 loss to the Rockets with a sprained left ankle, though he managed to post 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal -- his second time posting at least 20 points in the past three games. More information on his status for Saturday may arrive after the team goes through morning activities.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 21 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Logs 28 points, 10 boards in loss•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Remains solid despite loss•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Improved effort Monday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Solid over limited minutes•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Draws another start•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...