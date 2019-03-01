Olynyk is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Nets due to a sprained right ankle, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Olynyk has emerged from Thursday's 121-118 loss to the Rockets with a sprained left ankle, though he managed to post 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal -- his second time posting at least 20 points in the past three games. More information on his status for Saturday may arrive after the team goes through morning activities.

More News
Our Latest Stories