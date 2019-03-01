Olynyk is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Nets due to a sprained right ankle, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Olynyk has emerged from Thursday's 121-118 loss to the Rockets with a sprained left ankle, though he managed to post 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal -- his second time posting at least 20 points in the past three games. More information on his status for Saturday may arrive after the team goes through morning activities.