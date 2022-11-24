Strus (shoulder) isn't expected to take the floor Friday versus the Wizards and is officially doubtful, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Strus was initially ruled out for the previous game before an upgrade to questionable made it seem as though he could be set to play. He ultimately was downgraded back to out and appears slated for a second consecutive absence Friday. His next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Sunday versus the Hawks, barring a late turnaround in his status.