Larsson closed Sunday's 124-112 loss to the Thunder with 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes.

With Norman Powell (back) sidelined, Larsson drew his 19th start of the season and delivered another solid performance in Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City. The 24-year-old forward has scored at least 16 points in eight of his 19 starts. In 31 games this season, he is averaging 9.4 points, 3.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 threes and 0.6 steals over 22.2 minutes per contest.