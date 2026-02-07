default-cbs-image
Larsson is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Celtics due to a right elbow contusion.

Simone Fontecchio started the second half in place of Larsson, who recorded five rebounds and three assists across 12 minutes in the first half. If the second-year swingman is unable to check back in, Fontecchio and Myron Gardner will likely see increased burn the rest of the way.

