Heat's Pelle Larsson: Questionable to return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larsson is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Celtics due to a right elbow contusion.
Simone Fontecchio started the second half in place of Larsson, who recorded five rebounds and three assists across 12 minutes in the first half. If the second-year swingman is unable to check back in, Fontecchio and Myron Gardner will likely see increased burn the rest of the way.
