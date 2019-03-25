Heat's Rodney McGruder: No practice Monday

McGruder (knee) did not take part in Monday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

McGruder has missed the last four games with a sore knee, and his absence Monday doesn't exactly bode well for his status as Tuesday's game against Orlando approaches. Consider the defensive-minded wing questionable, with an update expected at shootaround in the morning.

