Heat's Rodney McGruder: No practice Monday
McGruder (knee) did not take part in Monday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
McGruder has missed the last four games with a sore knee, and his absence Monday doesn't exactly bode well for his status as Tuesday's game against Orlando approaches. Consider the defensive-minded wing questionable, with an update expected at shootaround in the morning.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.