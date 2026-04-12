Fontecchio (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

Fontecchio drew the probable tag for Sunday's game, but his left ankle injury is more severe than initially though and will prevent him from playing against Atlanta. Myron Gardner, Kel'el Ware and Keshad Johnson are all in line for more minutes Sunday in Fontecchio's absence. Fontecchio will end his fourth NBA regular season averaging 8.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 threes over 16.8 minutes per game in 70 outings (nine starts). He will work on being cleared to return for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament clash against the Hornets.