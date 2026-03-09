default-cbs-image
Fontecchio is probable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards with a right groin strain.

The sharpshooter is expected to be available off the bench after missing Miami's last three contests, but he's not guaranteed to play a meaningful role. Before getting injured, Fontecchio had logged at least 20 minutes in just one his prior five appearances.

