Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Rotating to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fontecchio will come off the bench Thursday against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The Heat have elected to switch up the starting lineup Thursday, as Kel'el Ware will step into the first unit in Fontecchio's place. The 30-year-old is averaging 8.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his last five matchups off the bench.
More News
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Starting sans Herro•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Plays just eight minutes in loss•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Productive in loss•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Limited again in loss•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Struggles with shot•
-
Heat's Simone Fontecchio: Hits two threes in win•