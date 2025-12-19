Fontecchio will come off the bench Thursday against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat have elected to switch up the starting lineup Thursday, as Kel'el Ware will step into the first unit in Fontecchio's place. The 30-year-old is averaging 8.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his last five matchups off the bench.