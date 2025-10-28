Fontecchio (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Fontecchio was initially considered questionable, but now he's on track to suit up. The sharpshooter is off to a great start to the season with averages of 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.7 three-pointers.