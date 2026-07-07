Heat's Tre Donaldson: Well-rounded outing in SL win

Donaldson generated 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes in Monday's 95-85 California Classic Summer League win over Warriors Gold.

Donaldson moved into the starting lineup Monday and struggled with efficiency, though he still finished as Miami's third-leading scorer while delivering a solid all-around performance. The 22-year-old point guard, who signed a two-way pact with the Heat after going undrafted this year, also led the team in assists and steals. He scored in double figures in two of his three California Classic appearances, dishing out at least four assists in two outings as well.