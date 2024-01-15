Herro racked up 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Sunday's 104-87 victory over the Hornets.

Herro returned after missing the previous game with a shoulder injury, leading all Heat players in threes made while ending as one of two players with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Herro has connected on four or more threes in 11 games this year, scoring 20 or more points in all of those contests. He has surpassed the 20-point mark in three of his last five outings.