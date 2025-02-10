Herro (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro is dealing with a stomach bug, the same ailment that has also scratched Jaime Jaquez from Monday's game. Herro's absence provides an opportunity for newcomers Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell to take on increased roles in Miami's gameplan alongside Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith. Herro's will look to progress enough in his recovery to return Wednesday against the Thunder.